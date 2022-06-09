Regents OK ex-state Superintendent Dale Erquiaga as acting higher ed chancellor

The Board of Regents for the Nevada System of Higher Education (NSHE) voted 11-2 Thursday to approve the nomination of former state Superintendent Dale Erquiaga as acting chancellor, ending two months of uncertainty after the resignation of former Chancellor Melody Rose in April.

Among several other roles in the administration of former Gov. Brian Sandoval (now the president of UNR), Erquiaga served as the state’s K-12 education chief from 2013 to 2015, and was most recently appointed to lead the Guinn Center, a nonpartisan research think tank affiliated with UNR, late last year. It was not immediately clear what will happen to Erquiaga’s Guinn Center job while he serves as chancellor.

Only two regents, Lois Tarkanian and John T. Moran, voted against the nomination, and both did so not as an indictment of Erquiaga’s qualifications, they said, but as a protest against a process they criticized as lacking transparency.

The move comes more than two months after the resignation of former Chancellor Melody Rose after a monthslong dispute with top regents.

Erquiaga’s contract, effective July 1, will run through the end of 2023, and pay out $300,000 per fiscal year for a total contract value of roughly $450,000. Though it is among the higher-paid positions for public employees in Nevada, it still falls below Rose’s $437,000 base salary.

Regents approved that contract in a 10-2 vote, with Tarkanian and Regent Mark Doubrava voting against it.

Tarkanian did not specify her reasoning, but Doubrava took issue with the extended 18-month timeline of the deal, saying that regents did not need to wait for the legislative session next spring to finish before convening a search for a new permanent chancellor.

In remarks before the board, Erquiaga acknowledged some of the criticisms laid against him, including that he lacks a doctoral degree, telling faculty that: “It’s true, I’m not from the academy. I’m from Fallon.”

“So all of the faculty and staff have my promise to listen,” he added.

He also acknowledged his relationship with Sandoval — the pair have known and worked with each other for decades — while addressing the presidents of the eight NSHE institutions in saying that “we’re all aware that I know some of you better than others.”

“But you each have my commitment that we will work as a team,” Erquiaga said. “We should hold each other accountable, all of us the same. No favorites, no take-backs, no side deals. Just honesty and a joint effort to help you fulfill your mission.”

In closing his remarks, Erquiaga also said pointedly that he “chose to be acting chancellor,” and that he had no desire to remain on in any permanent capacity.

“To paraphrase Maria von Trapp in the Sound of Music: I am here only until arrangements can be made for a new chancellor,” he said.

Regents also split on votes for new board leadership, electing current Chair Cathy McAdoo for another one-year term and Regent Amy Carvalho to replace outgoing Vice Chair Patrick Carter, both by 7-6 votes.

Carvalho was first elected to her Las Vegas-area seat on the board in 2018, and had briefly served as vice chair during the investigation into a hostile work environment complaint made by Rose.

McAdoo, who was at the center of that investigation, once again became the center of debate after she was re-nominated to the chair position, largely over the question of what to do once she leaves her seat at the end of her term this year — six months before the chair’s term ends.

During deliberations, Regent Moran sought to delay the vote over the timing issue. However, such a situation is not unprecedented, and regents rejected a motion to postpone the vote by 12-1, with Moran the lone vote in support.

