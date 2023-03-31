U.S. Sens. Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., and John Thune, R-S.D., announced today that they have introduced legislation to correct the FCC’s “deeply flawed” broadband service maps that will be used to allocate billions of dollars in funding to states under the bipartisan Infrastructure Law.

Rosen said without revisions, Nevada and many other states could lose out on potentially hundreds of millions of dollars in funding.

“When I helped write the broadband section of the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, I worked to make sure that communities across Nevada got their fair share of funding to increase access to high-speed internet. The FCC’s failure to fix their deeply flawed broadband map and the Department of Commerce’s refusal to wait to allocate broadband funding until the map is fixed puts hundreds of millions of dollars in funding for high-speed internet in Nevada at risk,” said Rosen.

The bipartisan Accurate Map for Broadband Investment Act “would ensure the FCC can fix this map before money goes out the door, so that all states receive their fair share of federal dollars to provide communities desperately needed access to high-speed internet,” she said.

According to her office, Rosen pressed President Joe Biden on the issue March 2 during the Democratic Caucus Lunch, and Biden agreed to have his team be sure that the Commerce Department and FCC work together on it.

Rosen has been a leader in the fight to fix the maps, sending a letter to the FCC in December that said in part, “We have heard from constituents, state and local governments, and service providers alike of continuing concerns … ranging from persistent issues with missing or incorrect serviceable locations to potentially overstated claims of coverage by providers.”

Providers should not be allowed “to claim coverage at locations where challengers can demonstrate they have tried to request service and been told the service is unavailable or cannot be delivered within 10 business days,” says the letter, which was also signed by U.S. Sen. Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and 24 other senators.

The Infrastructure Law secured $65 billion to make high-speed internet available and affordable to Americans. It also included roughly $485 billion in other new spending.