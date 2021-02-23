Senator, mining association comment on Interior nominee

Haaland said Biden’s proposed Civilian Climate Corps would engage “tens of thousands of Americans in the work of restoring our public lands … I look forward to young people having those opportunities.”

“I think we can do it all. I think we can work together. I think we can protect our public lands. I think we can create jobs,” she said.

Cortez Masto discussed her priorities for the incoming administration relating to the Department of the Interior, saying, “Having greater interagency and intergovernmental collaboration on permitting and compliance is important. Having the BLM prioritize numerous pending realty applications and recreation and public purposes leases is important to us. Making sure that there is greater alignment between the BLM and state and local governments on renewable energy and transmissions siting is important to Nevada. And prioritizing the distribution of funds from the Southern Nevada Public Lands Management Act special account for regional conservation and environmental enhancement projects is important.

“So Congresswoman, can I have your commitment that you and your staff will prioritize efficient land management and greater collaboration with the State of Nevada?”

Haaland responded in the affirmative.