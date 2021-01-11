Senators call for probe of Nye County GOP letter

An open letter posted by Nye County Republican Party Chairman Chris Zimmerman after last week’s riot at the U.S. Capitol has been circulated widely, prompting Nevada’s Senate delegation to call for an FBI investigation.
Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jackie Rosen expressed concerns “that the rhetoric expressed in the Chairman’s letter may incite violence and insurrection against elected leaders.”
The senators posted a link to the letter and said, “As you can see, the letter, published January 8, 2021, denies basic facts about the 2020 election and falsely claims that President Trump – not President-elect Biden – will be inaugurated on January 20th,” the senators wrote. “The letter goes on to claim without evidence that there is a plot involving Vice President Mike Pence to overthrow President Trump, and refers readers to Lin Wood’s posts on Parler, where Mr. Wood recently called for Vice President Pence’s execution. The letter describes being in a ‘battle for our republic’ and ends by saying that ‘It’s 1776 all over again!’”
“In light of the events of January 6, 2021 that have resulted in the death of six people, including two U.S. Capitol Police officers, we are urging that the threats described in this letter be taken seriously,” the Senators concluded.
A follow-up post written by Zimmerman, who is also a Nye County Commissioner, is published on the Opinion page of Tuesday’s Elko Daily Free Press, along with a rebuttal by Nevada Attorney General Aaron Ford.