Senators revive Elko Veterans Cemetery bill

WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senators Catherine Cortez Masto, D-Nev., and Jacky Rosen, D-Nev., announced Thursday that they have re-introduced legislation to authorize the creation of the Elko Veterans Cemetery.

The legislation would authorize the transfer of land needed for use as a national cemetery. Last September, Cortez Masto announced that she had secured a verbal agreement with the Department of Veterans Affairs to speed up the project.

“I’ve been working alongside Elko’s veterans and community leaders for years to help acquire the land needed to construct the burial ground, and it’s long overdue,” said Cortez Masto. “I’ll continue to work with this Administration to prioritize a land transfer that will make it possible for our brave service men and women to be buried near their homes and loved ones, and I look forward to seeing this project completed.”

“Representing Nevada’s veterans in Congress is one of my greatest honors,” said Rosen. “This new veterans cemetery will help honor the service of Northern Nevada’s veteran community, many of whom have given the ultimate sacrifice in service to our nation. I’m proud to help lead this legislation that will allow Nevada veterans to be honorably laid to rest in their own community.”