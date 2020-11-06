Sisolak asks state agencies to propose 12 percent budget cuts for next two years

As Nevada’s economy continues to reel from the pandemic, Gov. Steve Sisolak’s finance office is asking state agencies to propose 12 percent cuts in their budgets for each year of the 2021-2023 biennium.

Sisolak said Friday that the finance office had sent a memo to agencies in the executive branch asking for their ideas on reductions as he continues to work on the budget he’ll recommend to the Legislature next year. The state is also monitoring as the Economic Forum, a panel of economists, predicts how much tax revenue the state will have to work with in the biennium that begins in July 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“Like Nevada families, the State must budget with what we have in front of us in our current situation as we continue to monitor projections and updates,” Sisolak said in a statement. “As Governor, I will continue to work with our federal partners to strongly advocate for direct and flexible relief funding for State and local governments so we can continue the essential work to protect the health and safety of all Nevadans.”

The request comes after Nevada wiped out its rainy day reserve fund of more than $400 million, and after lawmakers convened over the summer to close a budget gap of more than $1 billion for the fiscal year.