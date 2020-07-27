Sisolak: bars can reopen in three counties; new statewide plan coming next week

He also said that businesses that repeatedly fail to follow health and safety guidelines could be closed, and that his office would be reaching out to municipal governments that have failed to adequately take on the virus.

“To put it bluntly, the time for education is over,” he said.

The initial closures earlier this month included seven of the state’s 17 counties — Clark, Washoe, Elko, Humboldt, Lander, Lyon and Nye — that were deemed to be at risk of “Elevated Disease Transmission” and subject to the new restrictions that closed bars, pubs, taverns, distilleries, breweries, and wineries that don’t serve food.

As part of the plan, which was put in place at midnight on July 10, counties can be added to the additional restrictions if they meet two of three criteria established and tracked by the state, including a low number of average tests per day, a high rate of new infections or a significant case rate combined with a low test positivity rate.

Counties can move off of the restrictions if they show positive trends on two of the three criteria set by the state, as well as submitting a reopening plan that “includes mitigation initiatives and compliance plans to the Department of Health and Human Services for approval to reopen.”

Sisolak also said he planned for a second special session on various policy topics including criminal justice, worker protection and business liability protections to begin on Thursday, but said that the date was still in flux.