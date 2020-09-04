Sisolak considers church changes as court battle resumes

Consistent with White House guidelines, Sisolak “has implemented directives to slowly reopen Nevada to ensure the curve stays flat and that there is no need to completely revert back to earlier phases that require further sacrifices from all Nevadans to remain safe,” they said.

They maintain casinos are different because they're licensed by the state and subject to restrictions beyond the virus guidelines.

“Choosing to reopen a highly regulated industry, that is subject to significant regulatory control that allows for a rapid shutdown if a second COVID-19 outbreak arises, makes sense," the state says.

Nevada's case is the only one the Supreme Court has considered since it upheld restrictions on religious gatherings in California in May.

Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the liberal majority in denying Cavalry Chapel's request without explanation. Justices Brett Kavanaugh, Neil Gorsuch and Samuel Alito each wrote their own dissent, the latter joined by Kavanaugh and Clarence Thomas.

“That Nevada would discriminate in favor of the powerful gaming industry and its employees may not come as a surprise, but this Court’s willingness to allow such discrimination is disappointing,” Alito wrote July 25.