Sisolak limits gathering sizes, reduces occupancy at certain places as COVID-19 cases climb

Additionally, the state’s mask mandate will now require all Nevadans and visitors to wear a mask at all times when around someone who is not part of their immediate household, whether indoors or outdoors and whether at a public gathering or a private one. The governor also strengthened the mask mandate in gyms or fitness centers, noting that if the activity is “too strenuous to be done while wearing a mask properly, you must seek an alternative exercise.”

Sisolak urged Nevadans to follow guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and spend Thanksgiving only with members of their immediate household. However, he said people who do choose to gather with those outside their household for the holiday must wear masks.

The governor, at a press conference Sunday afternoon, described the mitigation measures as part of a “statewide pause” — not a shutdown. The restrictions will take effect on Tuesday, just after midnight, and last at least three weeks.

He framed the steps as necessary to relieve pressure on the state’s public health infrastructure and hospitals, which he said are “quickly becoming overwhelmed.”