Sisolak orders new sagebrush conservation framework as deer, greater sage-grouse numbers drop

Included is the state wildlife department, which through the executive order has been directed to create a Sagebrush Habitat Plan meant to more effectively conserve the declining sage-grouse population and evaluate how policy changes could combat identified threats to the ecosystem at large. The department will also create a Connectivity Plan to be completed by the end of 2023 that will better identify migration corridors and secure those for animals by working with the transportation department to plan infrastructure.

Three department heads in Sisolak’s administration will lead the project. Tony Wasley, who directs the Department of Wildlife, will collaborate with the state departments of conservation (led by Brad Crowell) and transportation (led by Kristina Swallow) to conserve wildlife habitats, address wildfire and invasive species threats and maintain ease of access for animals through the corridors.

The order was lauded by environmental groups and progressive advocates — from Western Resources Advocates to the Institute for a Progressive Nevada — along with sporting groups.

“We look forward to working with the Governor’s office and the Nevada Department of Wildlife in seeing [the framework] implemented so that healthy big game herds in places like the iconic Ruby Mountains will continue to provide world-class outdoor experiences for future generations of sportsmen and women,” said Carl Erquiaga of the Theodore Roosevelt Conservation Partnership.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0