Sisolak signs climate change executive order, says state will look at stronger emission standards

Through an executive order Friday, Gov. Steve Sisolak directed his administration to develop a coordinated plan to address climate change, saying during a speech in downtown Reno that it builds on “substantial progress” his administration and the Legislature made in less than a year.

The announcement marks a significant shift for an executive branch that was early to embrace renewable energy, but until recently had shied away from making explicit policy statements on an issue that scientists say is playing a role in rising temperatures, more extreme wildfires and increased variability of mountain snowpack, the source of drinking water for most Nevadans.

“We are here to acknowledge that our fight is far from over,” Sisolak said in front of an electric bus at the Reno Transportation Commission of Washoe County. “In order to protect Nevada and reach our goals, we must continue to take steps to address this serious issue.”

Sisolak said the state will start moving to stronger emission standards. He said the state needs to turn its attention “to transportation, the largest source of carbon pollution in our state.”

The governor did not elaborate on how the state planned to toughen emission standards. David Bobzien, who heads the Governor’s Office of Energy, said his office plans to study the issue.