Sisolak signs more than 70 bills, including sealing eviction records during COVID, all-payer claims database and curbside cannabis pickup

The bill passed on a party-line 26-16 vote in the Assembly and on a narrow 11-10 vote in the Senate, with Sen. Dina Neal (D-Las Vegas) joining Republicans in opposition.

AB435: Expands tax exemptions to trade shows/meetings

Under current law, every business entity in the state whose gross revenue during a fiscal year exceeds $4 million pays an annual Commerce Tax. But, there are exemptions for businesses that take part in an exhibition held in the state for conducting business and are not required to obtain a state business license for the exhibition because the exhibition facilitator pays the licensing on behalf of that business.

The bill expands the exemptions from the Commerce Tax to apply to anyone who takes part in an exhibition, trade show, industry or corporate meeting held in the state, regardless of whether the person is required to obtain a state business license. It also clarifies that an organizer, manager or sponsor of such an event or an exhibitor may claim the exemption.

The bill passed out of the Assembly on a 41-1 vote and the Senate on a 20-1 vote.

SB46: Protecting personal information