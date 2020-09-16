State approves tax incentives for Google, lithium company amid promise to raise threshold

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Nevada’s economic development board has signed off on a combined $33 million worth of tax incentives for a Google data center and a lithium battery mining operation, even as state leaders promise to tighten up requirements for tax abatements.

Amid unanimous approval of the two applications during the Wednesday meeting of the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED) board, GOED Director Michael Brown said he planned to bring recommendations to the board — composed of Gov. Steve Sisolak, other elected leaders and several business representatives — at its next meeting in December raising the threshold level needed for new or expanding businesses to receive tax abatements.

Approval of the applications come despite Sisolak’s past concerns with the state’s system for tax abatements and incentives, which he has criticized in the past as attracting too many low-wage jobs without opportunity for advancement. He said Wednesday that he decided to accept the incentive application after doing his “due diligence” on the proposal amid the state’s highest-in-nation unemployment rate.

Initial ideas include raising the wage requirement from 100 percent of state average wage to 125 percent, increasing the requirement of in-state employment from 75 to 90 percent, and potentially adding additional requirements for health insurance coverage.