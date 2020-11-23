State fines five businesses for COVID violations

LAS VEGAS – In response to the elevated community spread of COVID-19, the Division of Industrial Relations will focus compliance activities over the next few weeks in communities with the highest reported cases per 100,000, including Carson City, Churchill, Washoe and Elko counties.
In addition, Nevada Occupation Safety and Health Administration (Nevada OSHA) is updating its guidance for employers to reflect the additional restrictions announced Sunday by Gov. Steve Sisolak. Once updated, the guidance will be posted to http://dir.nv.gov.
The Division is urging businesses to reach out to the Safety Consultation and Training Section (SCATS) for free consultation and assistance with implementing mandated workplace health and safety measures. SCATS can be reached by calling 1-877-4SAFENV.
Businesses can also contact their local jurisdiction to find resources and potential financial assistance. For example, businesses currently holding a valid business license within Carson City are eligible to apply for personal protective equipment and sanitation supplies such as disposable gloves, masks, hand sanitizer, sanitizer stands and cleaning solution. Visit carson.org/ppe to submit an online application for supplies that are delivered directly to business locations within Carson City upon approval.
Citations for Noncompliance
Last week, five citations for violation of required COVID-19 workplace health and safety measures were issued by Nevada OSHA. Agency officials monitor and enforce compliance through in-field observations and through investigations opened in response to complaints and referrals filed with OSHA.
—- Las Vegas Basketball Center LLC at 7350 Prairie Falcon Road was fined $3,643 for holding close-contact competition basketball games at their facility involving players and referees.
—- Integrity Sports Officiating LLC at 7181 Hualapai Way in Las Vegas, was fined $3,643 after employees officiated close-contact competition basketball games at the Las Vegas Basketball Center facility.
Ruby Has LLC, 3717 Bay Lake Trail in North Las Vegas was fined $7,808 for failure to social distance during breaks and during company meetings.
Tarkanian Basketball Academy at 2730 South Rancho Drive in Las Vegas was fined $3,643 because customers were not wearing face coverings, players were not social distancing during scrimmage, and the employer was not utilizing an EPA-approved disinfectant.
IES Residential Inc. at 7180 Dean Martin Drive in Las Vegas was fined $8,675 after employees were observed not wearing face coverings and not social distancing.
Nevada OSHA has issued a total of 187 notices of citation and penalty related to violations of required COVID-19 health and safety measures in effect since mid-March.
Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Roadmap to Recovery, DIR officials have conducted 10,270 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89 percent statewide compliance rate, a 91 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada and 88 percent compliance in southern Nevada.
During the week beginning November 16, officials conducted 251 initial visits, observing only one business, a restaurant in Sparks, out of compliance.
Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 2,197 follow up visits finding a 96 percent statewide compliance rate with a 97 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 93 percent in the south.
During the week beginning November 16, officials conducted 158 follow up visits, finding a grocery store in Eureka, to be out of compliance. The business is subject to additional action and potential citation.
In addition to the field observation process, Nevada OSHA responds to complaints from employees and referrals from the public regarding face coverings, social distancing, cleaning and disinfection, and other areas of concern related to COVID-19 received by their offices. Of the 4,902 complaints received, 28 percent of the complaints concern general retail followed by 17 percent for restaurants and bars, 8 percent about medical facilities, 6 percent concern casinos and gaming and 5 percent about grocery stores.
Additional complaint data is available on the Division’s observation and complaint data dashboard. A link to the dashboard can be found on the homepage of the Division’s website http://dir.nv.gov.
Workplace health and safety complaints can be reported to the Division by filing an online complaint at https://www.osha.gov/pls/osha7/eComplaintForm.html.
