State fines five businesses for COVID violations

Since observations began in late-June to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures under the Governor’s Declaration of Emergency Directive 024 and Nevada OSHA’s Guidance for Roadmap to Recovery, DIR officials have conducted 10,270 initial visits at business establishments finding a cumulative 89 percent statewide compliance rate, a 91 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada and 88 percent compliance in southern Nevada.

During the week beginning November 16, officials conducted 251 initial visits, observing only one business, a restaurant in Sparks, out of compliance.

Since observations to determine compliance with mandated health and safety measures began, DIR officials have conducted 2,197 follow up visits finding a 96 percent statewide compliance rate with a 97 percent compliance rate in northern Nevada, and 93 percent in the south.

During the week beginning November 16, officials conducted 158 follow up visits, finding a grocery store in Eureka, to be out of compliance. The business is subject to additional action and potential citation.