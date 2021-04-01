State leaders taking first steps to budget multibillion-dollar influx of federal COVID relief funds

“Basically what we have done is balanced the budget on the backs of not hiring people,” Assemblywoman Maggie Carlton (D-Las Vegas) said. “And in looking at a pandemic and trying to get out of it, it is about jobs, and we do need these folks to be able to provide the services to our constituents that are in a position right now where they need the safety net.”

According to a chart of the preliminary staffing plan, the bulk of the possibly filled vacant positions — or 247 jobs — would fall under the Department of Health and Human Services. Legislative budget analysts said the decision would keep those positions in play for the two-year budget cycle, and still allow budget committees the flexibility to change staffing levels in any of the affected state agencies.

But Republican members of the committee balked at the move, saying it was premature to start talking about how to allocate the federal relief dollars without guidance and before lawmakers had completed the “budget closing” process, in which they vote to finalize the state budget one agency at a time.

“This is the first time we’re talking about it, and we’re already allocating money,” said Sen. Ben Kieckhefer (R-Reno). “I just think it’s a step too fast. The governor released this morning his ‘Every Nevadan Recovery Framework’ and a strategic plan for allocating these dollars, and we’re allocating it before some of the members of this committee have even had the chance to read it.”