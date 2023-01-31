Top issues for rural lawmakers

Water needs and higher pay for government employees to address a worker shortage will be a couple of hot topics for the Nevada Legislature that goes into session Feb. 6, predicts state Sen. Pete Goicoechea, R-Elko, and Assemblyman Bert Gurr, R-Elko, hopes a boost in Elko flights will get airtime during the session.

“With the scarcity of water, water will be a huge issue this session,” Goicoechea said, especially with Lake Mead and Lake Powell almost dry in southern Nevada, Las Vegas running short of water, and demands on the Colorado River.

He said Nevada needs 10 years of hard winters like the current one to recover.

“I’ve actually got more water bills than I’ve had in probably my whole career,” said Goicoechea, who will be attending his last regular session because he is termed out next year.

The Nevada Legislature meets in regular session every two years.

The senator said he wants to maintain current state water laws and reinforce the rule that the oldest water rights outrank newer ones, as well as wanting the state to figure out how many basins are over-appropriated or over-pumped.

He said an estimated 40% of the basins in Nevada are over-appropriated, and 30% may be over-pumped but Nevada doesn’t “really have the data,” so the state needs to figure out “how much water is in the bank,” and one of his bills would increase funding for the Nevada Division of Water Resources to do the research.

Another one of his bills looks at retiring water rights. Owners who don’t need the rights can sell them to the state, Goicoechia said.

Air service

Gurr’s bill on air service is an economic development measure that would add flights from Elko Regional Airport, including Reno and maybe Las Vegas, he said, recalling when SkyWest flew from Salt Lake to Elko and on to Reno, saving Elko residents the long drive to Reno and Carson City.

“I want to get it into the governor’s budget,” Gurr said, reporting that he may look to neighboring communities to increase interest in expanding Elko’s air service. “It’s key to the economy.”

Currently, SkyWest flies into Elko once a day and departs once a day to Salt Lake City for connecting flights. The City of Elko provides incentives to keep SkyWest coming to the Elko airport, and the city is forming an Elko Regional Air Alliance that would bring more air service to Elko through funding from community partners.

The current agreement approved by Elko City Council in April 2022 is for one year and a maximum liability of $950,000 with SkyWest, a regional carrier for Delta Air Lines.

Goicoechea said the only commercial airport in his large district is Elko Regional Airport.

Pay hikes

Regarding boosting pay for state workers, Goicoechea said there is a roughly 40% job vacancy rate in some state agencies and departments, including the Nevada Highway Patrol and state prisons, and the Wells, Tonopah and White Pine honor camps have closed because they don’t have enough employees.

“We have to make the state more competitive,” he said, adding that he is a conservative but has no doubt that state employees need higher pay.

For example, he said Nevada Department of Transportation snow-plow drivers must have their CDL (commercial) licenses but only receive $15 an hour, while drivers with CDL licenses can go anywhere else for $30 an hour.

Even the Legislative Counsel Bureau that prepares bill drafts is short-staffed, so Goicoechea said he expects that “a lot of bills won’t get drafted” for the upcoming session.

Raises could cost the state $500 million, he said.

Nevada Gov. Joe Lombardo said in his State of the State address on Jan. 23 that he proposes an 8% pay hike for all state workers next year and a 4% raise the following year. He said the vacancy rate for all state government jobs is more than 20%.

Along with supporting more pay for state workers, Goicoechea said he supports the governor’s executive order that all employees must come to their offices to work, beginning July 1.

“I was glad to see that,” he said.

Many state employees worked from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, and the senator said constituents called him because they couldn’t reach employees. He said he sometimes had to call a department director on the director’s cellphone to get action.

Politics

“We transition now to a Republican governor from a Democratic governor,” Goicoechea said, adding that there will be new faces in departments and agencies and new faces in the Assembly and Senate.

“That always makes it interesting to say the least,” he said, also commenting that with new people and new faces it may be easier to get “to the middle of the aisle and reach a consensus.”

First-timer Gurr will be up against a Democratic majority in the Assembly, with 28 Democrats and 14 Republicans. He said Republicans will “mostly play defense” but a Republican governor should help, although “he can’t possibly veto every bill that passes.”

On the Senate side there will be eight Republicans and 13 Democrats, and Goicoechea said the Republicans “have to stay together to sustain a veto. That’s really all we can do.”

Committees

Gurr, who said he is “ready to go” as a new assemblyman after recently completing seven days of training, and Goicoechea already have their committee assignments for the session.

Gurr was named to the Assembly’s Government Affairs, Growth and Infrastructure, and Natural Resources committees, and he said “these are the three I wanted and the three they gave me.”

Goicoechea was named to the Senate Finance Committee and to the Government Affairs and Natural Resources committees and subcommittees. The Senate Finance Committee started work ahead of the session.

The senator said there are only three Republicans on the Senate Finance Committee “so I am pretty much outvoted.”

He said Nevada is looking at a budget surplus now, but the state government “typically can spend money pretty fast.” The extra money is mostly from pandemic relief funds from the federal government. “The first half of the biennium will be good but by the second year we could be checking seat cushions again for money.”

The Nevada Economic Forum in December forecast a $11.4 billion budget for the 2024-2025 fiscal years, and Lombardo proposed a two-year, $11 billion budget in his State of the State address.

Proposed bills

Goicoechea said that in addition to his water bills, he has a bill to resolve the longtime issue involving the state museum and railroad foundation in Ely. Tourists come to Ely to ride the steam train, but facilities aren’t well-maintained, he said.

Another bill for Ely is to help with building a middle school there to replace the 1918 facility because White Pine County doesn’t have the money for new construction, Goicoechea said.

As a longtime senator, he can propose 15 bills now and two more during the session.

In addition to the airport bill, Gurr has four other draft bills. As a new legislator he is allowed five draft bills now and another one during the session.

One of the bills is aimed at keeping boys and girls sports separate. Gurr said that while the bill could “blow into” a transgender issue, his intent is that “girls shouldn’t have to compete with boys, who are genetically stronger.”

He said he wants a level playing field.

Another of his proposed bills would change requirements to allow air medical flights to receive licenses for longer than one year so it is “less onerous than it is. I think we can safely go to three to five years.”

Gurr also has a bill that would provide data sharing of land parcels with the state demographer so digging alerts for projects can be shared between Nevada and California “to find better excavation sites” without hitting underground utility lines.

Additionally, the assemblyman has a water bill regarding temporary permits, and he said he is looking at using his sixth bill slot to provide a horse-racing track in Pahrump, a community he represents.

“Pahrump wants it,” Gurr said. “It will be a big deal for Nye County.”

Education

On education, Gurr said he wants more money spent on individual students rather than on administration, but he hopes to see more financial details before making any decisions, including how much the net proceeds of mining tax and marijuana tax revenue are helping education.

Goicoechea said there are still arguments over the state’s grab of net mining proceed taxes from the school districts where mines are located for the new pupil funding policy that put all the net proceeds taxes into the coffers of the Nevada Department of Education.

He said the new per pupil funding formula was passed without all the “nuts and bolts” figured out.

The state took the proceeds money sooner than districts expected, resulting in money crunches, and Goicoechea said the Eureka County School District and Humboldt County School District have filed suit over the issue.

The state senator also said he has a bill to break up the Clark County School District and predicts “a long debate.” Henderson potentially could become a separate school district, as an example, he said, but “I want to be sure the rurals keep what they have.”

The Nevada mining industry agreed to increase taxes in the last session for education, and Goicoechea said the industry is “trying to stay low” for the 2023 session, although it could be involved in water issues because there is still mine dewatering.

Big districts

Gurr was elected to the Nevada Assembly in November to replace termed-out John Ellison, and he said he plans to do what he can based on what his constituents want and “what is best for the State of Nevada.”

His district extends to the California border covering roughly 46,000 square miles, and Gurr said that if there “really are 74,000 people in this district” then he represents about one and a half people per square mile.

Gurr said that in a straight line his territory covers 512 miles and “it takes literally two days to go from one end of the district to the other,” and travel to 95% of his district involves two-lane highways.

He represents roughly two-thirds of Elko County, part of Eureka County, part of Nye County, all of White Pine County, and part of Lincoln County, according to the Nevada Legislature website.

“It’s an amazingly large district,” Gurr said.

Goicoechea represents part of Elko County, part of Eureka County, part of Nye County, part of Clark County and all of Lincoln and White Pine counties, and he said he is concerned that at some point the population of his district in Clark County will be high enough to elect a senator for the district from Clark County.

He said he hopes the governor considers expanding the Nevada Legislature by three seats, which would trigger redistricting and “kind of straighten this up.”

He said his district goes from Jackpot in Elko County to Primm in Clark County, and it is 504 miles one way from end to end.

The state senator’s term ends with the November 2024 election, so he can expected to be on interim committees after the current session and attend any special session before the next election.

Gurr said he plans to enjoy his new legislative job.

“I’m going to have fun. It’s a serious business but I’m going to enjoy doing it,” he said. “I get to be involved in the direction of the state. I’m 74, and it is something I want to do.”

Goicoechea also reported that he and Gurr and maybe two or three other legislators plan an open phone line once a week for people to call with questions and for updates on the session. More details will be available later.