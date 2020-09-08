Trump campaign moves to narrow scope of lawsuit challenging Nevada’s mail-in vote

But in the motion for summary judgment filed last week, the Trump campaign is narrowing that legal challenge and request to block the entire law (made “for the sake of efficiency,” according to a footnote) to instead focus its fire on the section allowing mail votes without a clear postmark date to be accepted if they’re received within three days after Election Day.

“Disputes about unpostmarked ballots received after Election Day will not exist if the law no longer allows counting unpostmarked ballots received after Election Day,” attorneys wrote in the motion. “The Court should invalidate [that section] to ensure that only ballots cast on or before Election Day — the deadline federal law sets — will be counted.”

The section of AB4 referring to postmarked ballots was initially put into law by the state’s Democrat-controlled Legislature in the 2019 session through AB345, which, among many other changes to election law, specifically allowed for the three-day post-Election Day window for mail ballots without a clear postmark. That provision was copied over into AB4 during the 2020 special session.