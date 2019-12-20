Trump's transformation of the courts barrels onward

Reshaping the courts has been a Republican goal for 30 years, said Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer, but has escalated sharply under Trump and McConnell.

Democrats are “doing everything we can” to slow down the judicial train, “but they changed the rules,’’ Schumer said.

“The people they are putting on the bench are just so bad for the average American in so many ways,’’ Schumer said in an interview with The Associated Press. “So many of these judges are hard right.’’

Liberal advocates insist the judges being seated are far from the mainstream.

“Trump and McConnell are stacking the federal courts with extreme nominees who are hostile to civil rights, including voting rights, LGBTQ rights and abortion rights,’’ said Lena Zwarensteyn of the Leadership Conference on Civil and Human Rights, an advocacy group.

The Senate leader in particular is “singularly focused on getting through the courts what he can’t get legislatively’’ in a divided Congress, she said.

But Carrie Severino, policy director of the Judicial Crisis Network, a conservative advocacy group, said Trump and McConnell “have answered the call of the American people.”