Trump to campaign in Las Vegas for Laxalt, Lombardo

Nevada Republicans have selected a former state lawmaker who has been repeating the false claims that the 2020 presidential election was stolen as their nominee to oversee future elections in the state. In November, Jim Marchant will face Cisco Aguilar, a lawyer and former chair of the Nevada Athletic Commission who was unopposed in the Democratic primary. Marchant has been active in efforts to cast doubt on the last election and has appeared at various events with allies of former President Donald Trump. There is no evidence of widespread fraud or conspiracy to steal the 2020 election, which Trump lost to President Joe Biden.