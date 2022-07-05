Trump to campaign in Las Vegas for Laxalt, Lombardo

Former President Donald Trump is headed to Las Vegas on Friday for a rally alongside Republican Senate hopeful Adam Laxalt and GOP governor nominee Sheriff Joe Lombardo.
Trump’s speech is set for 6 p.m. at the Treasure Island resort on the Las Vegas Strip, according to the former president’s Save America PAC. An hour before, Lombardo and Laxalt are scheduled to be part of a roundtable discussion.
Both candidates were endorsed by Trump and prominently touted his backing before handily winning their primary races last month. Laxalt was co-chair of Trump’s 2020 campaign in Nevada.