Twin Falls rejects mask mandate

Magic Valley doctors have said repeatedly that masks help slow the spread of the virus and do not make people sick. Local doctors have also said masks are safe and only a small number of people cannot wear them for medical reasons.

The meeting itself was held in direct opposition to Gov. Brad Little’s stage 3 reopening guidelines, which state that in-person, indoor gatherings must be limited to 50 people or fewer and that social distancing guidelines must be observed.

The City of Twin Falls made no attempt to enforce social distancing or limit in-person attendance to 50 people or fewer. The council chambers seat 216 — only a few of those seats were empty at the start of Monday’s meeting. There were also dozens of people gathered outside the chambers in the hallways and overflow room. The vast majority of individuals in attendance did not wear masks. Masks are not required at city hall.

Twin Falls spokesman Josh Palmer said that the council ignored Gov. Little’s guidelines because it is “council priority to hear our residents.”

Several Twin Falls public government meetings were restricted this spring to exclusively virtual attendance.