UNR faculty clash with administrators over alleged lack of COVID testing

Some faculty have also criticized the “top-down” structure of certain decisions, including the need for administrative approvals to move in-person classes temporarily online in the event of positive COVID tests. To that end, Melissa Burnham, a department chair and professor at the College of Education and Human Development, called a policy to continue teaching in-person if positive tests are reported “absurd.”

“As a chair, I've just told my faculty to use their best judgment,” Burnham said. “We just had two students test positive in a series of intro classes for their master's program, and most of those faculty have opted to just deliver by Zoom for a week, and then see if any additional cases are popping up. But we're basically doing our own contact tracing.”

But those involved with planning and implementing mitigation measures — including some faculty — said the issue is not as simple as providing more tests. Pointing to resource-strained county and state health officials, UNR Faculty Senate Chair Amy Pason, who had not signed the faculty letter as of Wednesday evening, said such decisions are not being made “in a vacuum.”