WATCH NOW: County looks for ways to spend $10.3M in COVID-19 funds

Elko County is looking closely at how to best use the $10.3 million coming to the county government under the new $1.9 trillion American Rescue Plan Act recently signed by President Joe Biden.

Chairman Jon Karr told commissioners to forward their ideas to County Manager Amanda Osborne.

Commissioner Delmo Andreozzi said he would like to see the county look at establishing a rainy-day fund for “if we ever have an economic hiccup again. Whatever we do, it needs to have long-term benefits.”

The federal dollars coming this time are not as specifically designated as those in the CARES Act, but the funds are designed to make up for lost revenue due to COVID-19, he said.

Andreozzi said there are sectors of the county’s economy that were hurt by the pandemic but county revenue from sales taxes has been stable, and the county’s judicial department is the only department that lost revenue. Restrictions on courts cut back fines and restitution money.

Commissioner Cliff Eklund said the county recreation board has lost money during the pandemic and a portion of the new federal money could go to the recreation fund.

City to get $18 million