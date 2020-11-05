Why is Nevada's vote count taking so long?

What is the last day a mail ballot can be received in the mail?

Mail ballots postmarked on or before Election Day (November 3) and received no later than 5:00 pm on November 10 will be counted. This means election officials will not know the final number of mail ballots cast until 5:00 pm on November 10.

What is the deadline for voters to cure their signature?

Voters who require a signature cure have until 5 p.m. on November 12 to provide the required signature confirmation. Voters who successfully cure their signature by the deadline will have their ballot counted.

What is the deadline by which all mail ballots must be counted?

All mail ballots must be counted on or before November 12. This deadline ensures that other processes, such as the signature cure process and the receipt of mail ballots postmarked by Election Day, can be completed and that all validly cast ballots will be counted.

When will election results become official?