Group says cattle found trampling Tiehm's buckwheat

RENO — The Center for Biological Diversity filed a notice on Jan. 9 of its intent to sue the U.S. Bureau of Land Management to protect the rare Nevada wildflower Tiehm’s buckwheat from destruction due to cattle grazing.

The notice seeks to remove cattle from the buckwheat’s federally protected critical habitat, and says the Center for Biological Diversity will sue the BLM if the cattle are not removed within 60 days.

Tiehm’s buckwheat is a small wildflower with yellow flowers that only grows on 10 acres of public land in the Silver Peak Range southwest of Tonopah. The plants are adjacent to the area where Ioneer is working toward building the Rhyolite Ridge lithium boron project.

“Tiehm’s buckwheat is one of North America’s most endangered plants, but federal officials are letting the livestock industry run roughshod over its fragile habitat,” said Patrick Donnelly, the Center’s Great Basin director, who documented the damage. “The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service recognized cattle grazing as a threat to the buckwheat’s existence, but the Bureau of Land Management has done nothing to protect these wildflowers.”

Tiehm’s buckwheat was listed under the Endangered Species Act in December and given additional protections for critical habitat across its entire tiny range.

On Jan. 3 Donnelly visited Rhyolite Ridge and discovered seven cows grazing within the plant’s habitat. Donnelly said the cows were destroying individual plants and degrading the critical habitat. He said he also saw numerous cattle tracks throughout the area.

The notice to the BLM from the Center for Biological Diversity said the BLM had previously indicated to FWS that “the grazing permittee has agreed to move livestock west of the Tiehm’s buckwheat subpopulations in order to avoid any further grazing impacts.”

“Each one of these plants is precious and essential for the recovery of this endangered species,” said Donnelly. “It’s totally unacceptable that the BLM is letting cows destroy this wildflower’s protected critical habitat while greenlighting a lithium mine that could wipe out the whole species. We’re going to court to hold this agency accountable for protecting each and every buckwheat.”

An incident in 2020 killed around half of the Tiehm’s buckwheat population, leaving approximately 15,000 plants remaining on earth. A press release from the Center for Biological Diversity in September 2020 said that someone “dug up and destroyed” the plants, but the Fish and Wildlife Service said in December 2020 that its investigation of the incident “strongly supports that ground squirrels were responsible for the damage.”

“Current drought conditions likely motivated the rodents to seek moisture by consuming the shallow taproots of mature buckwheat plants,” FWS said.