Guns and ammunition sellers allowed to operate, exempted in law from ‘nonessential’ business shutdown

An emergency directive and subsequent regulations that outline the types of businesses considered “essential” or “nonessential” in Gov. Steve Sisolak’s shutdown order did not mention one major industry — businesses that sell firearms and ammunition.

That’s because under a state law passed in 2007, the state government is explicitly prohibited from confiscating firearms or adopting any policies that impose “additional restrictions as to the lawful possession, transfer, sale, carrying, storage, display or use of” firearms, ammunition or firearm components in a declared state of emergency.

The 2007 law — which was approved unanimously in both legislative houses and signed into law by then-Gov. Jim Gibbons — was part of a national movement by states to codify firearm ownership rights in emergency situations after New Orleans police temporarily ordered the seizing of guns from civilians in the immediate aftermath of Hurricane Katrina.

“The emergency powers conferred to the governor and others will not impose restrictions upon those who legally possess firearms,” bill sponsor and then-Assemblywoman Valerie Weber said during a legislative hearing. “It is to make sure that no state officials can disarm our law-abiding citizens.”