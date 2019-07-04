{{featured_button_text}}
Interstate 80 crash
NEVADA HIGHWAY PATROL

RENO – A fatal crash snarled traffic on Interstate 80 early Thursday morning.

A head-on crash occurred shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes at Verdi, on the border of Nevada and California. Driver impairment was suspected when a vehicle entered the freeway heading in the wrong direction, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Traffic was being diverted through a rest area east of Verdi. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
1

Tags

Load comments