RENO – A fatal crash snarled traffic on Interstate 80 early Thursday morning.
A head-on crash occurred shortly after midnight in the westbound lanes at Verdi, on the border of Nevada and California. Driver impairment was suspected when a vehicle entered the freeway heading in the wrong direction, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
Traffic was being diverted through a rest area east of Verdi. Motorists were advised to avoid the area.
