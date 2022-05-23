Health officials suspect 2 Salt Lake County residents have monkeypox

SALT LAKE CITY — Health officials in Salt Lake County say two people who are living in the same home are considered probable cases of monkeypox.

The Salt Lake County Health Department announced Monday that the two people became symptomatic after traveling internationally earlier this month. Preliminary tests led health officials to believe the two have monkeypox, and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention testing will confirm later this week whether the two have the virus.

Utah public health agencies have not found additional exposure risks due to these two probable cases. Monkeypox does not spread easily from human to human, the health department said Monday, as the virus spreads primarily through direct contact with bodily fluids; though, transmission could occur after long amounts of face-to-face contact.

The county health department said Monday that county and state health departments were in the process of contacting anyone who may have been in close contact with the two suspected cases during their infectious period. Those who were in close contact should be notified by the end of Monday.

The two people who are suspected to have monkeypox are in isolation, and health officials said Monday they believe they do not currently present a risk to the public. Both are expected to fully recover, as health officials described their symptoms as a mild illness.

They are not contagious until they show symptoms. Typically, people infected with monkeypox begin showing symptoms between seven and 14 days after infection, though the days could range from five to 21 days, according to the health department.

