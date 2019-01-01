JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) — A mining company has requested for the state to prohibit hunting near its metals mine in southeast Alaska, claiming hunters are putting its workers at risk.
CoastAlaska reports Hecla Greens Creek Mining Co. has recommended for the state Board of Game to close a road system and associated infrastructure to hunting near its mine facility on Admiralty Island.
Greens Creek Mine spokesman Mike Satre says miners have reported hunters firing near the mine operation, creating dangerous situations.
He says the carcasses that hunters leave behind can also attract bears to work areas.
State Department of Fish and Game biologist Stephen Bethune says mine trucks primarily use a single-track dirt Forest Service road.
The state board will consider the mine's proposal when it meets in Petersburg in January.
