Historic depot burns, man arrested for arson

Selzer was in Dayton when his East Fork case was called on Wednesday afternoon. A $250 bench warrant was issued for his arrest on a charge of misuse of 911.

Selzer was arrested on Sunday morning at a Minden motel after he’d called 911 five times that morning.

In one instance, he claimed he was in pain and was taken to Carson Valley Medical Center so, he later said, he could get a sandwich. He later called 911 to ask for $50 to make a long-distance phone call and again to accuse another guest of attacking him, though he couldn’t tell deputies how, exactly. As they were talking to him, Selzer allegedly went back into his motel room to make another 911 call.

At his arraignment in East Fork on Monday, Selzer claimed that he’d won $2,000 at a Minden casino but couldn’t collect the money because he didn’t have a photo ID.

He told the judge he would hire his own attorney and that he was starting a couple of businesses.

His condition of release from jail was that he meet with the MOST Team to be evaluated and to stay away from the Minden motel.

