Homeschool rate leaps in Nevada during the pandemic

Wahl doesn’t foresee a hurried slide back to traditional public schools, though. As the benefits of homeschooling spread via word of mouth — more freedom to personalize instruction and schedules — Wahl said she expects the numbers to continue an upward trajectory in Nevada.

She used to hold quarterly homeschool workshops, covering topics such as homeschool laws, resources, record-keeping and creative teaching. Now, she’s doing them monthly based on demand.

Wahl, who has homeschooled her sons, tries to emphasize that parents don’t need to model their homeschool environment off traditional school settings — nor do they need to buy certain online curriculums to use. It’s about parent agency, she said, and catering to your child’s unique needs. Wahl said her oldest son was very into computers, theater and wildlife management, so she weaved those topics into his studies.

“We really had to combat that,” Wahl said, referring to parents’ inclination to buy software or try to mimic traditional classroom experiences. “These are not your only options. It doesn’t have to look like online learning, but I’m not sure we were able to get that message through to everyone.”