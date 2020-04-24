Horse death at Panguitch racetrack raises questions about prairie dog control

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PANGUITCH, Garfield County — A horse died after it stepped into a prairie dog hole and then flipped over a railing at a southern Utah horse racetrack Thursday, authorities said.

Garfield County sheriff’s officials said in a Facebook post that a 15-year-old girl was trotting around the track and she fell off. The horse continued to run after the girl fell, and it stepped into the hole in the ground and flipped over the railing.

The girl was uninjured from the fall but also witnessed the incident, authorities added.

The incident prompted questions about how prairie dog holes are handled in southern Utah. Utah prairie dogs were listed as an endangered species in 1973 and reclassified as a threatened species in 1984, according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. They remain listed as a threatened species.

But they’ve also been considered a nuisance by residents in southern Utah. Some residents even sued the federal government over the rodent species in 2013.

"They're really cute little things, but they really cause so much damage," Sharon Peterson, a Cedar City resident, told the Associated Press in 2015.