ELKO — Demand for water taps the Humboldt River Basin from the river’s headwaters to its terminus.
The details of who gets how much water when and where continues to be the subject of debate and legal action, as a technical hydrogeology workshop in Elko showed Jan. 16.
Those living and working near the river’s origins in northern Elko County might physically have access to the water first, but those downstream were granted the legal rights to surface water long before. The state adjudicated surface water rights in the 1930s. Groundwater development began in the 1950s.
The system’s perennial yield — or maximum amount that can be withdrawn before depletion — is 429,100 acre feet, but research shows groundwater water rights in the basin are overcommitted by about 287,000 acre feet.
“We have a goal of not committing more appropriations for groundwater than that perennial yield,” said Jon Benedict, hydrogeologist with the Nevada Division of Water Resources. “So what you do see is that groundwater appropriations committed do exceed the perennial yield.”
In wet years, the 16,840-square-mile basin supports the myriad operations of Northern Nevada life, including farms, ranches, residences, mines and more. When water is abundant, the excess flows down the river’s approximately 300 meandering miles into the Humboldt Sink southwest of Lovelock in Churchill County.
In drought, however, not enough water always makes it downstream to satisfy the senior surface water right holders.
“It’s always the challenge in dry years … to get the water down to the farthest user and seniors when it passes by others, especially when you have natural losses that exist,” Benedict said.
After the drought of 2012-2016, downstream senior surface water right holders said junior groundwater pumping upstream took away from their allocations. The Pershing County Water Conservation District filed a writ petition in 2015, amended 2016, requesting that the state curtail water in over-appropriated basins. Litigation is ongoing.
In response, the Nevada Division of Water Resources commissioned a four-year study with the U.S. Geological Survey and Desert Research Institute to model the hydrogeology of the Humboldt River Basin.
“Where there are assertions of conflict — of junior rights making water not available to those with senior rights — we need to use the best science available to evaluate the information and allow for that use of water but also protect senior users,” said Adam Sullivan, deputy administrator for the Division of Water Resources.
Previously, the state didn’t have a tool or way to measure exactly how much pumping contributes to the shortage, and the model in progress is expected to help solve that.
“How do we quantify how much of these losses, particularly during drought periods, is caused by pumping and how much is caused by drought?” Benedict asked. “The groundwater model can actually resolve that out.”
The USGS and DRI have been working on a simulation, calibrating the model using another known modeling system, observations of transpiration from plants, local records, history and geology.
“Ultimately the models are designed to match history basically and then therefore be able to not only tell us more about history but even predict water management problems going forward,” Benedict said.
Some Elko County residents — and junior water right holders — continue to take issue with the modeling approach.
Realtor Paul Bottari challenged the assumption that all groundwater in northern Elko County is connected to the aquifer. Longtime well driller Royce Hackworth of Hackworth Drilling Inc. backed him up, citing his more than 35 years of observations of the variations in well depth and flow rates depending on well location. He asked the scientists to consider the presence of natural dams formed geologically.
“I’m not trying to discredit science,” Hackworth said. “I’m just saying there are so many factors out there that are going to be involved in it.”
Benedict responded that the scientists are limited by the physical data and observations but that the model would be improved as more detail becomes available, adding that they would take advantage of any available drill reports. This year’s report on USGS and DRI progress showed that the model is becoming more exact.
Other questions scrutinized the effect of dewatering mines on the aquifer. Mines — which must remove water from open pits and underground operations — are substantial users of water, but much is returned to the system through reinjection, Benedict explained. Mine dewatering is part of the modeling effort, and any permits for future dewatering must pass permitting requirements.
Dan Lotspeich, who manages Lotspeich Family Farm in Deeth, asked how the model would be used to affect how the Nevada Division of Water Resources makes decisions.
Model results will be used to inform water management proposals in the future. One proposed solution was conjunctive management — an annual financial assessment paid by owners of groundwater wells to compensate owners of surface water rights if their allotment falls short. The University of Nevada, Reno, is working with the affected farmers and ranchers to put a value on water, Benedict said.
For now, the USGS, DRI and state are beginning their fourth year of the studies. Some results have been delayed because of the furlough of federal employees, including those from USGS, and the final report now is expected to be completed in early 2020 rather than late 2019.
“Ultimately," Sullivan said, "what we are doing here is improving the state of that science so that our decisions are defensible."
