Hunger strike at Ely prison

Ely State Prison

Ely State Prison

ELY -- The Nevada Department of Corrections is reporting a hunger strike among some inmates at Ely State Prison.

The strike began Dec. 1, “mostly in protest of the food portions being served but also includes conditions of confinement, property issues and disciplinary sanctions,” NDOC reported Monday afternoon.

A prisons activist group, Return Strong, issued a release earlier Monday presenting seven “Final Demands,” and better food was number five on the list. Ahead of it were: “End the continued and extended use of solitary confinement, lockdowns, modified lockdowns, and de facto solitary confinement; end correctional abuse; end group punishment and administrative abuse; and address due process interference and violation in the grievance process.”

Regarding food, Return Strong demanded NDOC “Cease the practice of denying adequate food, and provide wholesome nutritional meals including special diet meals, and allow people to purchase additional vitamin supplements.”

According to NDOC, 39 offenders originally participated in the hunger strike. As of Monday, there were 27 offenders who refused food. The maximum-security prison has a capacity of 1,150 inmates.

“That number fluctuates daily, as some offenders will receive food one day then return to the strike the following day,” NDOC stated. “Food is made available daily to all participants.”

Prison officials said they are auditing portion sizes at all facilities throughout the state and reviewing the contract with the current food vendor. Participating offenders are being monitored for weight and other health-related statistics.

“The NDOC takes seriously the health and welfare of the offenders in its custody and is working to resolve this matter,” concluded the department.

According to its website, Return Strong was formed during the COVID-19 pandemic and “is committed to deconstructing the prison industrial complex by unapologetically fighting to center [folks] of color and people experiencing poverty in all phases of the criminal legal and correctional systems.”

