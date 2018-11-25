CORINNE, Utah (AP) — Authorities in northern Utah say a man hunting ducks was wounded in the arm when a shotgun discharged after apparently being bumped or knocked over by his dog.
Box Elder County sheriff's Chief Deputy Dale Ward said the man shot Friday at Chesapeake Gun Club near Corinne needed to be treated at a hospital but that his forearm wound isn't life-threatening.
Corinne is 56 miles north of Salt Lake City.
