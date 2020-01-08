ICE arrests alleged member of terror organization in Carson City

CARSON CITY – A Salvadoran national was arrested Wednesday in Carson City after Interpol released a notice that the man was wanted for being part of a terrorist organization.

According to Interpol, Rene Antonio “Scrapy” Hernandez-Mejia was part of the 18 Revolutionary Pandilla, which is a faction of an El Salvadorian gang called Shadow Park Locos, also known as “SPL.” The gang is allegedly involved in crimes such as homicide, extortion and terrorization.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The arrest was conducted by Immigration and Customs Enforcement, assisted by the U.S. Marshals Service Fugitive Task Force.

“The U.S. Marshals Service along with ICE, an agency partner on the USMS Fugitive Task Force, are committed to keeping our community safe from any member of a Terroristic Organization, whether foreign or domestic,” stated U.S. Marshal Gary Schofield.

Hernandez-Mejia will remain in ICE custody until he is deported to El Salvador to face charges.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 2