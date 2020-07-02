Idaho boy reported missing in Utah found safe

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

UPDATE -- A missing boy has been found safe, according to the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Stratton Wright, of Idaho, was lost after hiking with family members near Bear Lake, according to KUTV in Salt Lake City.

The boy has been reunited with his father.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Summit County Sheriff's Office in Utah are seeking the public’s help in finding a missing boy.

Nine-year-old Stratton Wright disappeared on July 1 from Richmond, Utah. He was last seen wearing a light blue long-sleeve shirt, jeans and Under Amour shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact NCMEC at 1-800-THE-LOST (1-800-843-5678) or the Summit County Sheriff's Office at 435-615-3600.

