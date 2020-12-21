 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho father and son die in crash on Salmon Dam
0 comments

Idaho father and son die in crash on Salmon Dam

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Salmon Dam

A UPS truck drives over the 106-year-old Salmon Dam on a narrow, one-lane road in July 2017 near Rogerson.

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO

ROGERSON, Idaho — A father and son died in a crash at Salmon Dam Saturday evening, the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office said.

Chris Patterson, 58, of Burley, was eastbound on the dam in a Dodge pickup pulling a camp trailer at 6:30 when the vehicle hit ice, slid into the barrier wall on the passenger side, and then went over the edge of the barrier on the opposite side, falling about 250 feet, the sheriff’s office said in a Sunday statement. The trailer detached from the truck and remained on the road.

Twin Falls County deputies and Search and Rescue, Magic Valley Paramedics and SORT, Air St. Luke’s, Salmon Tract Fire and Filer QRU responded.

Patterson and Nathaniel Patterson, 18, died of their injuries on scene.

0 comments
0
0
0
6
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News