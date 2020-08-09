Idaho fire burns parts of Soldier Mountain Ski Area

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Elko's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

FAIRFIELD — The Phillips Fire has burned more than 1,600 acres, including at least one building and parts of the Soldier Mountain Ski Area.

The fire about 8 miles north of Fairfield is now 5% contained, the U.S. Forest Service said Saturday morning.

The fire burned a bridge through the ski area and destroyed a bridge, but the lodge and lifts remain intact, Soldier Mountain said.

It is burning brush and timber and has extreme fire behavior, including spotting and running thanks to high winds in the area Friday.

Fire crews worked overnight to fight the fire.

Structures are threatened in the Phillips Creek and Free Gold Creek drainages as well as outbuildings along Soldier Creek Road from Free Gold to the ski resort.

Camas County Rural Fire Department is providing structure protection.

The road into the area and Couch Summit are closed.

The fire was caused by lightning, the service said.

The Hagerman Fire Protection District said it along with nearly every fire department in the Magic Valley is assisting with the fire.