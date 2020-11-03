Idaho Fish and Game kills 96,000 diseased steelhead at hatchery

FILER, Idaho — Idaho Fish and Game killed 96,000 steelhead this month to prevent a virus from spreading to other fish throughout the Magic Valley.

The 96,000 B-run steelhead at the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery had the IHN virus (infectious hematopoietic necrosis) according to a Fish and Game press release. That virus has been found in southern Idaho fish before, but this particular strain might have been new to the area. The strain does infect Pacific Northwest fish.

The young steelhead — which would have been released into the Little Salmon River as smolts this spring — may have had the virus before they were brought to the Magic Valley. They had been shipped, as eggs, from Fish and Game’s Clearwater Fish Hatchery.

There are still 1.5 million fish left at the Magic Valley Fish Hatchery. Fish and Game said losing the 96,000 fish “is not expected to have a major impact on the number of returning adults.” The euthanized fish made up about 12% of 2021’s Little Salmon River steelhead release for both A-run and B-run smolts.