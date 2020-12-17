Idaho girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home

CASTLEFORD, Idaho — An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged in her home.

According to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to the call after 4 p.m.

County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached.

Castleford is located about 20 miles west of Twin Falls.

No other information was released Wednesday.

