 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Idaho girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home
0 comments

Idaho girl dies following accidental gun discharge in home

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Police line, yellow caution tape, crime strock
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

CASTLEFORD, Idaho — An 11-year-old girl died Tuesday after a gun accidentally discharged in her home.

According to a news release from the Twin Falls County Sheriff’s Office, deputies and paramedics responded to the call after 4 p.m.

County Prosecutor Grant Loebs said Wednesday that the Sheriff’s Office is investigating and that no conclusions have been reached.

Castleford is located about 20 miles west of Twin Falls.

No other information was released Wednesday.

0 comments
0
0
0
3
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News