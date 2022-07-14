Idaho man dies in crash on Interstate 80

Authorities say homicides are down in Nevada’s Clark County in the first half of this year, but gun violence and domestic killings remain a real concern. The Las Vegas Review-Journal reported Sunday that at least eight people were killed because of domestic violence in the metro area in the first six months of this year. Across Clark County, 89 people have been killed between Jan. 1 and June 30 including 74 deaths that were investigated by Las Vegas Metro Police. The Review-Journal says police across all departments in the county investigated three mass shootings in the first half of this year. Authorities had investigated 104 killings in the county by July 1, 2021 _ 15 more than this year.