Idaho man dies in crash on Interstate 80

ELKO – An Idaho man died June 30 when his pickup crashed on Interstate 80 west of Winnemucca, according to Nevada State Police.
The crash about 17 miles west of Winnemucca occurred at approximately 3:40 p.m. Preliminary investigation determined that a Ford F-350 pick-up truck was traveling east on I-80 in the right travel lane when, for unknown reasons, it ran off the right side of the roadway and struck a reflective marker post.
The driver overcorrected to the left, causing the vehicle to rotate and hit a roadway sign. The vehicle then re-entered the highway, crossed both travel lanes and ran off the left roadway edge. The driver overcorrected to the right, causing the vehicle to travel back across both travel lanes where it again went off the right roadway edge. The vehicle then overturned on the dirt should south of the interstate.
Richard Strauss, 72, of Rigby did not survive the crash and was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The crash is being investigated by the Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command East Multi-Disciplinary Investigation and Reconstruction Team. If you were a witness to this incident, or have any information regarding the crash, please contact Sgt. Mitch Payne of the NHP Elko Office at 775-753-1111.