Idaho man killed in avalanche near Ketchum

KETCHUM, Idaho — A Jerome man was killed in an avalanche Wednesday afternoon, a statement from the Blaine County Sheriff’s Office said.

After the slide, one of the riders began looking for the second rider.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-551-6397 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Kirk Douglas Rongen, 50, was found with his transponder but he was unable to be revived, the statement said.

About 3:30 p.m. Wednesday, the avalanche with snowmobilers buried was reported near the Baker Creek Area, about 20 miles north of Ketchum. Blaine County Sheriff Search and Rescue, Sun Valley Fire Department, Ketchum Fire Department, Ketchum Ambulance, Wood River Fire and Rescue and Sun Valley Heli-Ski were dispatched to the area.

One other person was riding in the area of the trailhead at the end of Baker Creek Road when the slide occurred, the statement said.

The Sawtooth Avalanche Center will investigate slide, but the sheriff’s office said Initial reports indicate a slab avalanche failed on a wind-loaded south/southwestern slope near 9,000 feet. Avalanche conditions for this zone were rated as considerable on Wednesday. The Sawtooth Avalanche Center publishes daily forecasts at sawtoothavalanche.com.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0