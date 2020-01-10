Idaho slaughterhouse cited for inhumane handling of cows

Owyhee Meat Company manager Shawn Roberts told the Statesman on Tuesday the company was working with USDA inspectors, retraining employees and complying with USDA-prescribed monitoring periods to prevent future incidents.

“We’re taking a lot of steps to make sure that never happens again,” Roberts said.

In a letter sent Tuesday to U.S. Attorney Bart Davis and distributed in a national press release, People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals demanded further investigation and “criminal charges against those responsible.”

“The fact that inhumane handling persists at the establishment makes it clear that FSIS enforcement actions alone are insufficient to deter future violations and that criminal prosecution is in the best interests of the animals killed there, and the public,” wrote Colin Henstock, PETA’s assistant manager of investigations.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not responded to Statesman requests for comment.

Cassandra Fulghum, the spokeswoman for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Boise, they were not allowed to confirm or deny the existence of an investigation.