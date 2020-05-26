Idaho slaughterhouse closed by COVID-19

In a interview with KMVT in Twin Falls, Ida-Beef CEO Allan Ward said the slaughterhouse is temporarily closed except for some essential duties. The first employee tested positive about two weeks ago, Ward told KMVT.

“There’s still things that we have to do, the cattle have to be fed and taken care of, the trucks have to be open.

“It’s a slaughterhouse and Trump mandated that the slaughterhouses stay open, but we chose to close ours to get everybody healthy,” Ward told KMVT.

“We thought we’d give it 10 days plus the long weekend and get everybody healthy.”

The U.S. Department of Agriculture briefly suspended the slaughterhouse in June 2019 after three botched slaughters in five months.

Several other food processing facilities and meatpacking plants in Idaho have briefly closed in response to coronavirus outbreaks among employees in recent weeks.

Dozens of workers at Rite Stuff Foods in Jerome and Fry Foods facilities in Weiser and Ontario, Oregon tested positive for COVID-19 in the month of May. More than 20 workers at CS Beef Packers in Kuna tested positive between March and the beginning of May, although no more had tested positive as of May 22.