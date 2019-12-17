Interior Department, states appeal sage grouse ruling

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — The Interior Department, Idaho and Wyoming are appealing a court ruling that halted a Trump administration plan to ease land-use restrictions in seven Western states that protect struggling sage grouse.

The notices filed Monday say the agency and states will seek a review by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals of an October ruling temporarily preventing the U.S. Bureau of Land Management from carrying out the plan.

Idaho and Wyoming back the Trump administration plan that eases restrictions on energy companies and other industries put in place by the Obama administration.

U.S. District Court Judge B. Lynn Winmill in October said the U.S. Bureau of Land Management hadn't adequately considered how the Trump administration plan could harm sage grouse.

He granted a preliminary injunction sought by Western Watersheds Project and other environmental groups until he could rule on the merits of the case.

"We are definitely going to defend the appeal," said Scott Lake of Western Watersheds Project. "I think the district court made the right call."

Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little, who met with President Donald Trump on Monday, didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.