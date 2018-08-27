RENO — The Nevada Highway Patrol Northern Command is partnering with the California Highway Patrol’s San Francisco Bay Area and Sacramento Divisions to reduce distracted and reckless driving on Interstate 80 through Labor Day.
This effort extends along the 615 miles of Interstate 80 from San Francisco to West Wendover from Aug. 27 through Sept. 3, and coincides with the upcoming Nugget Rib Cook-Off in Sparks, Burning Man in the Black Rock Desert, and the Labor Day Holiday.
During this time, motorists will see an increased number of state troopers on Nevada’s highways.
The NHP and CHP are joining with motorists to promote the “I-80 Initiative” by increasing awareness and safe driving along the route. During this time period, the Nevada Highway Patrol will increase traffic safety operations to educate and, if necessary, issue citations to drivers who violate traffic laws along the stretch of Interstate 80 that extends across 410 miles of Northern Nevada.
“Both agencies see tragic and senseless death and injury on Interstate 80 every day,” said Major Rob Stepien, Nevada Highway Patrol. “Many cases recently being associated with reckless and distracted driving. Both agencies hope this unprecedented and focused team effort will be a wake-up call to all users of this important interstate that a moment of distracted driving can change their own and someone else’s life forever. These strategic combined efforts of both agencies will be the start of many more joint operations in the furtherance of safety.”
The Nevada Highway Patrol is reminding all motorists to drive safely. This includes always wearing a seat belt, driving at a speed safe for roadway conditions, eliminating distractions while driving, and always designating a sober driver.
