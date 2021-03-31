Jobless rates vary from 2.7% to 9.3% in Nevada counties

ELKO – Unemployment rates in rural Nevada counties continued to decline in February but the rate remains high in Clark County.

Elko County’s jobless rate dropped to 4% in February. The rate briefly climbed to over 8% early in the pandemic but dropped back to 4.3% by fall.

Pre-pandemic unemployment was as low as 2.5% in Elko County. Eureka County’s current rate is 2.7%.

Eleven of Nevada’s 17 counties are currently below 5%, but Clark County’s 9.3% pushes Nevada’s overall rate to 8.3%. Clark is the only county in the state whose jobless rate is higher than the national average of 6.6%.

There are still 54,000 fewer jobs in Nevada compared with a year ago, according to the state Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation.

