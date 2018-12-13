RENO – The Bureau of Land Management announced this week that Jon Raby, a veteran BLM land manager and leader, has been named state director in Nevada.
Raby will report to the BLM Nevada State Office in Reno in early January 2019.
Raby, who is currently serving as the Acting Montana/Dakotas State Director, will lead the management of 48 million acres of public land in Nevada and 59 million acres of federal mineral resources.
In making the announcement, BLM Deputy Director Brian Steed said “Jon brings a great breadth of national, state and local experience with him as well as a real commitment to collaboration. I look forward to having him in this critical leadership position.”
Raby’s career in federal service began more than 25 years ago and includes 20 years with the BLM. In addition, he has also worked for the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service and the U.S. Forest Service.
Raby has held several important assignments in recent years, including BLM Liaison to the Assistant Secretary of the Interior for Land and Minerals Management, and as Chief of Staff in the BLM Director’s Office in Washington, DC.
Immediately prior to becoming Acing Montana/Dakotas State Director, Raby served as the Associate District Manager for the BLM’s Medford District in Oregon.
He holds a bachelor of science degree in biology from Ohio Northern University. Raby enjoys all types of outdoor activities and is an avid hunter, angler, and blackpowder shooting sports enthusiast.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.