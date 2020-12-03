Judge finds DETR in contempt of court for not restarting unemployment payments to thousands of claimants

A Washoe County judge has determined that Nevada is in contempt of a court order issued this summer that mandated the state promptly pay thousands of people who had been receiving benefits but saw them stopped without an allowable reason or a hearing.

Judge Barry Breslow issued his ruling on Thursday after an all-day hearing that included testimony from claimants and staff at the Department of Employment, Training and Rehabilitation. He is also fining the state $1,000 for the violation — a penalty that could escalate if an estimated 9,000 claimants affected are not paid by Christmas Eve.

“This court takes no pleasure whatsoever in admonishing the state, particularly when I have time and again commented on the extraordinary effort that people of the state are taking to help those in need,” Breslow said. “But it’s been four to five months. These people need to be paid.”

Breslow acknowledged that his initial order on July 22 that the state pay thousands of claimants by July 28 was too little time to execute the order. He also said he was not finding DETR in contempt for their assessment on fraud, or for having too little evidence that certain unpaid claims were fraudulent.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}