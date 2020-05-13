Juvenile apprehended in connection to human-caused 200-acre wildfire near Midway; 5% contained

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

MIDWAY, Utah — A juvenile was apprehended in connection to a human-caused 200-acre wildfire, dubbed the Saddle Fire, which burned near Midway on Tuesday.

The fire is the fourth blaze in the area within a week and forced the precautionary evacuation of some homes in Wasatch County, although fire officials said no structures were threatened.

Authorities said the juvenile was apprehended in connection to the recent fires near the Interlaken and Pine Canyon areas, north of Midway.

Authorities believe the juvenile in custody worked alone. They ask anyone with information on the fires to call the county’s tip line at 435-654-WSCO.

As of 9:45 p.m., the Saddle Fire fire was 5% contained, officials said. A few homes were evacuated as a precaution, though the structures were not threatened as of 7 p.m.

Engine crews, a bulldozer and additional resources were on the scene responding to the blaze.

The fire was under investigation Tuesday evening and officials asked the public to avoid the area and allow first responders to work.

Tuesday's fire was originally reported to be 5-6 acres; it then grew to 75 acres and was reported at 100 acres at 4:15 p.m. By 7:45 p.m., the fire had grown to 200 acres.